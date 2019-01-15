One person killed in auto-pedestrian accident near Anadarko

ANADARKO, Okla. – Authorities say one person was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident in Caddo County.

It happened Monday, at approximately 6:15 p.m., on County Street 2600 near Anadarko.

A trooper’s report states two pedestrians and a vehicle were all traveling southbound on County Street 2600 when one of the pedestrians was struck by the vehicle.

Authorities say the pedestrians “were wearing dark-colored clothing and could not be seen by the driver” of the vehicle.

36-year-old Teresa Prentiss was pronounced dead at the scene.