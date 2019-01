PRYOR, Okla. – The lineup for Rocklahoma 2019 has been announced, pumping fans up for the May music festival!

The hard-rock music festival takes place May 24, 25 and 26 – Memorial Day weekend.

Ozzy Osbourne, Disturbed and Shinedown are just a few names among the dozens of headliners.

Early bird tickets go on sale Thursday, January 17 at 10 a.m.

Rocklahoma is located at 1421 West 450 Road in Pryor.

Click here for more information.