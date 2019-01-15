Phantom of the Opera cast members make special trip to Children’s Hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY – Cast members from the spectacular new production of Phantom of the Opera, now playing in Oklahoma City, paid a special visit to Children’s Hospital.

They delivered art supplies to young patients at Children’s Hospital and spent time meeting, greeting and helping children create fun works of art, like themed “PHANTOM” masks and roses.

The Phantom of the Opera, along with the Bob Moore Infinity, Porsche, Cadillac and Audi dealers and Oklahoma’s News 4, partnered together starting last December and encouraged the public to donate the art supplies that were delivered Tuesday.

The campaign was successful and you can tell by all of the smiling faces, everyone had a good time.