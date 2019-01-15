Police investigating theft of $700 worth of hair supplies

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say two women are accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of hair products from an Oklahoma City store.

On Jan. 8, officers were called to Beauty World, located in the 11000 block of N. Rockwell Ave., following a reported theft.

According to a police report, the store manager told police that two women walked into the store and started grabbing several wigs and packs of hair.

Witnesses say the woman ran out of the back door of the store and got into a dark green Toyota.

In all, store employees the alleged thieves made off with eight wigs and 12 packs of hair, which are worth about $700.

If you have any information on the theft, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.