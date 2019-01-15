Police: Woman allegedly stole purses featuring former first lady from store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for an alleged suspect who might know something about a pair of beauty store thefts.

On Jan. 7, officers were called to the Ebony Beauty Supply along Britton Rd. following a reported theft.

According to the police report, employees say a woman walked into the store and grabbed two purses featuring Michelle Obama on them from the shelf.

Employees say the woman was talking on her cell phone, and they thought she might have been calling for a ride. The woman walked past all the registers and quickly left the store without paying for the purses.

The police report states that employees believe the woman is the same suspect who stole from another nearby Ebony store.

She was described as a black female, standing 5’2″ to 5’4″ tall, heavy-set and between 30 to 40 years of age. She was last seen wearing a bright pink t-shirt and black leggings with pink and white flowers on them.

If you have any information on the thefts, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.