So cute! Oklahoma City Zoo opens voting to name new goats

Posted 10:33 am, January 15, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Want to help name some of the newest members of the Oklahoma City Zoo? Now, you can!

Recently, the zoo welcomed six nine-month-old, female dwarf Nigerian pygmy goats to the barnyard habitat.

Courtesy: Oklahoma City Zoo

The zoo is seeking the public’s help in choosing names for the goats. Each name has a special connection to Oklahoma.

You can vote on the following names inspired by the cities and towns below:

  •  Ada
  • Checotah
  • Claremore
  • Enid
  • Harrah
  • Idabel
  • Prue
  • Ripley
  • Sayre
  • Vinita

Courtesy: Oklahoma City Zoo

Voting is open now through Monday, January 21, on the zoo’s website here. Anyone can vote and the winning names will be announced Tuesday, January 22 on the zoo’s website and social media platforms.