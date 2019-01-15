So cute! Oklahoma City Zoo opens voting to name new goats

OKLAHOMA CITY – Want to help name some of the newest members of the Oklahoma City Zoo? Now, you can!

Recently, the zoo welcomed six nine-month-old, female dwarf Nigerian pygmy goats to the barnyard habitat.

The zoo is seeking the public’s help in choosing names for the goats. Each name has a special connection to Oklahoma.

You can vote on the following names inspired by the cities and towns below:

Ada

Checotah

Claremore

Enid

Harrah

Idabel

Prue

Ripley

Sayre

Vinita

Voting is open now through Monday, January 21, on the zoo’s website here. Anyone can vote and the winning names will be announced Tuesday, January 22 on the zoo’s website and social media platforms.