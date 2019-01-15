× Two arrested for child neglect after boy allegedly found hidden in plastic covered bucket

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities say two people were taken into custody after police found a young boy in a storage bucket that was covered by a plastic trash bag.

On Monday, Tulsa police said they were called by DHS to check on the welfare of a 6-year-old boy.

Officials ultimately received a tip that Tonya Greer and Steven Adams were hiding in a nearby home. Police found them hiding under the blankets on a bed, and the child was found in a nearby storage bucket covered with a large plastic bag.

Investigators told KJRH that the boy was curled up inside the bucket, crying and appeared to be having a hard time breathing.

The pair said they hid the child in the bucket so that officers couldn’t find him.

Greer and Adams were arrested on complaints of child neglect and obstructing justice.