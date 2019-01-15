× UCO to provide free wellness center access during government shutdown

EDMOND, Okla. – The University of Central Oklahoma will offer free access to the Wellness Center for those impacted by the partial government shutdown through the end of the shutdown. Federal employees affected may bring proof of employment or federal ID to the UCO Wellness Center, located on Central’s campus.

“We are pleased to invite any federal employee affected by the government shutdown to utilize UCO’s Wellness Center at no cost,” said Katrina Shaklee, assistant vice president for wellness and sport. “During these difficult times, it is our privilege to offer this as a means of stress reduction for those individuals impacted.”

Established in 2003, the UCO Wellness Center offers group fitness classes, an indoor walking track, two full-sized basketball courts and over 70 different pieces of strength and cardio equipment.

The Wellness Center is recognized as a U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Site and serves as the home of USA Sitting Volleyball.

For more information on how to sign up, contact Loran Rolf at 405-974-3135 or lrolf@uco.edu.

For more information about the UCO Wellness Center, visit www.uco.edu/wellness.