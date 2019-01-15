USGS: 4.4 earthquake recorded in north central Oklahoma

HAYWARD, Okla. – Residents in north central Oklahoma may have felt some shaking Tuesday morning.

At around 7:28 a.m., the USGS recorded a 4.4 magnitude earthquake.

The epicenter of the earthquake was about 3.8 miles southwest of Hayward, Oklahoma and about 21 miles east/southeast of Enid; approximately 53 miles north of Oklahoma City.

Residents in Enid, Guthrie and Stillwater may also have felt the quake.

The USGS says not long after the 4.4 earthquake, at around 7:32 a.m., a 3.2 earthquake was recorded in the same area, approximately 4.8 miles north/northeast of Marshall, OK.