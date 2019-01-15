Will Maroon 5 play “Sweet Victory” at Super Bowl LIII? Band’s video gives possible hint

More than a million people who signed a petition to have “Sweet Victory” played at Super Bowl LIII may get their wish.

In honor of the creator of Spongebob Squarepants, Stephen Hillenburg, 57, who died last year, more than a million people are signing a petition to get “Sweet Victory” performed at SB LIII Halftime Show.

Recently, it was announced that Maroon 5 would headline SB LIII.

The band released a video on social media teasing the announcement, and 32 seconds into the clip, Spongebob is briefly featured, leaving fans only with the hope that their petition signature will be put to good use.

More than 1.3 million people have signed the petition and the number continues to rise.

According to the petition’s website, they are aiming for 1.5 million signatures.

SB LIII is February 3.

Click here to see the Sweet Victory performance.