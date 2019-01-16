× Alabama Quarterback Jalen Hurts Transferring to Oklahoma

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts announced Wednesday he will transfer to the University of Oklahoma.

Hurts made the announcement with a self-written article on The Players Tribune, saying “I’ve decided to take my talents to the University of Oklahoma, where I will continue my development as both a quarterback and as a student.

I’m very fortunate to have this opportunity, and I’m excited for the journey ahead.”

Hurts has graduated from Alabama and will be eligible to play immediately at OU.

Hurts helped lead the Crimson Tide to the national championship after the 2017 season, but was replaced at halftime of the title game by Tua Tagovailoa, who helped engineer a 26-23 win over Clemson in overtime.

Hurts was the backup to Tagovailoa in 2018, but came off the bench to replace an injured Tagovailoa and lead Alabama to a come-from-behind win over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

Hurts was the SEC Offensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year in 2016 and helped lead the Tide to two SEC titles.

Hurts likely will start at quarterback for OU next season with Kyler Murray having declared for the NFL Draft.

Below is the link to his full article on The Players Tribune:

https://www.theplayerstribune.com/en-us/articles/jalen-hurts-thank-you-alabama