Breach of Oklahoma agency exposes millions of files, info from years of FBI investigations

OKLAHOMA CITY - Notification from a firm in California put the Oklahoma Department of Securities on alert.

Millions of files were left unsecured, including emails, social security numbers, names, and addresses of state employees. The data also included identifiable information of AIDS patients.

Cybersecurity firm UpGuard made the discovery in early December and notified ODS. The state agency removed public access to the unsecured pathway immediately after they were notified by the UpGuard research team.

About 3 terabytes of data was reportedly left unprotected for a week, and were not password-protected. According to UpGuard, they could be accessed by anyone with an internet connection. At this point it's unclear if anyone else other than the California firm accessed the server.

Sensitive information from FBI investigations was also compromised, including spreadsheets on interviews, investigation timelines, and letters from witnesses and other subjects involved.

“By the best available measures of the files’ contents and metadata, the data was generated over decades, with the oldest data originating in 1986 and the most recent modified in 2016," wrote UpGuard researchers in their report on the breach.

Information security expert Austin Gossmeyer says state employees and anyone else impacted needs to be extra vigilant, not only in the next few months, but for the rest of their lives with the temporary exposure of their social security numbers.

"You'll want to pay attention to your credit score, make sure no one is opening up loans in your name, credit cards, things like that," said Gossmeyer. "Data doesn’t just disappear anymore, it's always there and available to be looked at and we love that convenience but we’re still struggling with the safety implications of that today."

A spokesperson for the FBI told the media, "Adhering to Department of Justice policy, the FBI neither confirms nor denies any investigation."

ODS released the following statement: