Case of Blackwell murder suspect on U.S. Marshals '15 Most Wanted' list to be shown on 'In Pursuit with John Walsh'

OKLAHOMA CITY – A new series on Investigation Discovery will feature the case of a Blackwell murder suspect who was added to the U.S. Marshals ’15 Most Wanted’ list at the end of last year.

Luis Frias is accused of murdering his wife, Janett Reyna, on August 8, 2013 and fleeing from prosecution. According to investigators, Reyna was stabbed more than 40 times front of her children in a Blackwell, Oklahoma apartment.

Reyna, a former Blackwell police officer, was 29 years old at the time and had gotten a protective order against Frias days prior to her death.

Frias was added to the list of the ’15 Most Wanted’ in November 2018. The program started in 1983, focusing on the most violent offenders and career offenders.

For the past several years, investigators have followed tips across the country. None, however, have led to Frias’ arrest.

The search has included several agencies including the FBI and the Blackwell Police Department. Officers Reyna worked with responded to the apartment where she was found.

Frias’ name will remain on the list until his capture.

Kay County District Attorney Bryan Hermanson warned those who assist Frias could also face charges.

According to U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma City, the new series, “In Pursuit with John Walsh,” will premiere Wednesday, January 16, at 9 p.m., starting with Frias’ case.