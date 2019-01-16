Education Department seeking sponsors for Summer Food Service Program

OKLAHOMA CITY – Although summer is several months a way, a local state agency is currently seeking sponsors for a program that provides nutritious meals to children throughout the summer months.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education Child Nutrition program is seeking organizations interested in sponsoring the 2019 Summer Food Service Program.

The program provides nutritious meals at no charge to children during the summer when school is not in session. Children under 18, and a person who is over 18 but has a mental or physical disability are eligible to receive meals through the program.

“It is imperative that eligible children have access to no-cost, healthy meals throughout the summer months to ensure a continuum of nutrition and learning,” said Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. “Sponsors are critical to the success of the Summer Food Service Program. We are grateful for our returning sponsors and encourage new sponsors to join us in combatting hunger and the so-called ‘summer slide’ so that when children return to school in August, they do so healthy and ready to learn.”

Eligible sponsors include public or governmental agencies, private, nonprofit residential summer camps and private, non-profit organizations.

To become a SFSP sponsor and to learn more about the required upcoming trainings, contact Dee Houston at (405) 522-4943.