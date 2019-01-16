FBI looking for alleged Edmond bank robber

EDMOND, Okla. – The FBI in Oklahoma City is investigating a robbery at an Edmond bank on Tuesday.

Officials say the robber approached the counter at the MidFirst Bank near 33rd and Broadway, demanded money from the employees, received an undisclosed amount of money and then fled the bank on foot.

The suspect, described as a white male, was last seen heading in a northbound direction wearing gray sweatpants, black athletic shoes, a blue sweatshirt, black gloves and a white cloth over their face.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The robbery is being investigated by the FBI and Edmond Police Department.

MidFirst Bank is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to arrest and conviction of this suspect.