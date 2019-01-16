× Former Alabama quarterback announces transfer to University of Oklahoma

A former Alabama quarterback has announced he will be transferring to the University of Oklahoma.

Jalen Hurts made the announcement Wednesday afternoon in a Player’s Tribune article.

“Now I’m Bama for LIFE — and that right there will never change!” Hurts said in the article. “But now it’s also time for me to start a new chapter in my story. I’ve decided to take my talents to the University of Oklahoma, where I will continue my development as both a quarterback and as a student. I’m very fortunate to have this opportunity, and I’m excited for the journey ahead.”

Hurts started for Alabama for two years and led the Crimson Tide to a pair of national championship games. He was benched in last year’s national title game and lost the starting QB job to Tua Tagovailoa going into this season.

He graduated from the University of Alabama with a bachelor’s degree in public relations.