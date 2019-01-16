Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg announces $1 million gift for Tulsa art project

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 03: Former Mayor of NYC and Founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies Michael Bloomberg attends the New York Premiere of "Paris to Pittsburgh" hosted by Bloomberg Philanthropies & RadicalMedia at The Film Society of Lincoln Center, Walter Reade Theatre on December 3, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Bloomberg Philanthropies)

TULSA, Okla. – Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg has announced a $1 million gift to The Greenwood Art Project in Tulsa.

Bloomberg, a potential candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, announced the gift Tuesday from the Bloomberg Philanthropies 2018 Public Art Challenge .

Bloomberg will join Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and artist Rick Lowe on Thursday to reveal more details. Bloomberg also will meet in Tulsa with Moms Demand Action volunteers and survivors of gun violence.

The Greenwood project will include temporary public artworks commemorating an area of Tulsa known as Black Wall Street, which was largely destroyed during deadly racial violence in 1921. Estimates of the number of dead vary widely, from about three dozen to 300 or more.

The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission is a partner in the project.