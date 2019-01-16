× Guthrie man charged with murder, mother charged with abuse after child’s death

GUTHRIE, Okla. – An Oklahoma couple who was arrested after the death of a 13-month-old child is now facing charges related to the boy’s death.

Last week, agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested 30-year-old Justin Lastra and 28-year-old Michelle King amid a death investigation involving a toddler.

Just before 10 a.m. on Jan. 8, dispatchers in Guthrie received a 911 call about a child falling.

Officials say the child, 13-month-old Damien Kai King, was taken to Mercy Hospital Logan County, but had to be transferred to OU Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

Doctors ultimately determined that he had suffered from non-accidental abusive head trauma. Sadly, he passed away on Jan. 10.

Authorities arrested Lastra and King on complaints of child abuse.

Now, they are facing charges related to the boy’s death.

According to online court records, Lastra was charged with first-degree murder involving the death of a child.

King was charged with one count of child abuse.

Their next court appearance is preliminary announcement docket, which will be held on Jan. 24.