Guthrie man charged with second-degree murder for wife's death

GUTHRIE, Okla. – A Guthrie man was charged with second-degree murder in connection to his wife’s death earlier this month.

Around 11 a.m. on Jan. 6, Guthrie police were called to a home in the 120 block of Viking Dr. in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 48-year-old Clyne Hubbard Miles in the front yard with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

Police then found Miles’ wife, Robyn Miles, dead inside the home with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Miles told police that his wife pointed a gun at him, and that he was shot during a struggle over the weapon.

After being treated for his injury, Clyne was taken into custody for possession of a firearm after the conviction of a felony.

Investigators say they are still looking into how many shots were actually fired at the home, and if Clyne’s wound was self-inflicted.