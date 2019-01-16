Kia, Hyundai issue new recall due to engine fire risks

DETROIT – Kia and Hyundai are recalling 168,000 vehicles to fix a fuel pipe problem that can cause engine fires, a problem that stemmed from previous recall repairs due to engine failures.

Hyundai and Kia began recalling 1.7 million vehicles in 2015 due to debris that could restrict oil flow to rod bearings, which could lead to engine issues.

Now, the companies say that the engine replacements may not have been properly done, and fuel may be able to leak and hit hot engine parts, causing fires.

As a result, Kia announced that it is recalling 68,000 vehicles- even though the initial recall impacted 618,000 cars and SUVs. Hyundai is recalling 100,000 vehicle, while the initial recall impacted more than 1 million.

The fuel injector pipe recall covers some of the following vehicles:

2011 -2014 Kia Optima cars

2012- 2014 Sorrento SUVs

2011-2013 Sportage SUVs

2011-2014 Hyundai Sonata

2013-2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SUVs.

The companies say owners of the recalled vehicles will be notified by a letter.

The Korean automaker and its larger affiliate Hyundai have been dogged by fire and engine failure complaints from across the nation. They’re both under investigation by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The agency, which oversees recalls, is mostly closed because of the shutdown.

Kia also says it will do a “product improvement campaign” to install sensors in 1.7 million vehicles that will alert drivers of possible engine failures and send the cars into a slow-speed “limp” mode if problems are detected.