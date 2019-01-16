Landowner’s family speaks out after bodies found on Okfuskee County property

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEARVIEW, Okla. - The grandson of a landowner said their family has no connections to two people whose bodies have been found on a rural Okfuskee County property.

The two bodies found this week are believed to be those of Jenna Scott, 28, and Michael Swearingin, 32. They were last heard from in the early morning hours of January 4 in Temple, Texas.

On Tuesday, investigators combed the property on E. 1140 Road in Okfuskee County, which belonged to the late grandfather of Therren Lusk.

"I just want to know why. I don’t understand why they put it on my grandfather’s land," Lusk said.

Lusk's grandfather, Benjamin Garrett, died two years ago. To this day, the property remains in his family.

"I have a cousin who we lease the land to. He keeps his cattle on the land, so he’s here and he comes and feeds his cattle," he said. "We got a phone call from a family member and told us that an undersheriff or sheriff is supposed to be calling because they’ve a tip that there was some bodies in the land, and we’ve been waiting since Saturday for the phone call. Never got the phone call. Yesterday, we watched the news, and it was on the news."

Lusk said his family does not know Scott or Swearingin.

"It’s a bad thing, and I just wanted to clear my family’s name on behalf of my pop pop because this is what he built and I didn’t want my grandfather’s name being tarnished," he said. "I hate it for the victim’s family and the victims. It’s just… I really don’t know. It’s just sad."

44-year-old Cedric Marks, an ex-boyfriend of Scott's, was arrested last week in Grand Rapids, Michigan on a felony burglary warrant. He's accused of breaking into Scott's Temple home in August and is awaiting extradition to Texas on that charge. He has not been named as a suspect or person of interest in the disappearance of Scott or Swearingin.

"Mostly everybody out here knows everybody," Lusk said. "My grandfather, I don’t believe he knows Cedric Marks, but he knows his family members. My grandfather just passed away. He was 98. He was born and raised out here in Clearview."

As authorities continue to investigate, Lusk and his family also have questions along with a message for Scott and Swearingin's families.

"I’d like to reach out to the victim’s family too, to send our condolences to let them know we didn’t have anything to do with it," he said. "I don’t know where they were actually placed, but that’s their family. They might want to put flowers. They’re more than welcome."