Midwest City police identify body found in creek

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Midwest City police have identified the body of a man who was found dead in a creek.

At around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, a motorist passing by, just southwest of the intersection near NE 10th and N. Midwest Blvd., called 911 to report what they thought was a body lying in the creek.

When police arrived, they found a fully-clothed white male lying face up in the shallow water.

Police identified the man Wednesday as Gabrial Bronson Pack, 43, of Del City.

According to police, Pack’s relatives contacted police Sunday and Monday, stating that Gabrial called them on Saturday and said he was going to walk to their home from where he lived, near SE 44th and Sooner Rd. in Del City.

Officials say his relatives live in Midwest City close to where his body was found.

His relatives told police he may be missing and would continue to keep them updated, and police encouraged them to file a missing persons report.

“At this time, there doesn’t appear to be any obvious trauma to the body,” Chief Brandon Clabes said. “The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s office responded to the scene and transported Pack to their office where a determination of cause and manner of death will be made.”