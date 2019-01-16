× More than $20K raised from Lyric Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol” for Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – More than $20,000 was raised for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma during Lyric Theatre’s production of “A Christmas Carol.”

After the production of each show, audiences were invited to donate to the food bank, which ended up totaling $20,698.

Patrons of the Lyric Theatre have donated more than $162,000 since the nonprofit began collecting donations in 2011.

“It is amazing to see the generosity of Oklahomans in action during the holiday season,” said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “These donations will help provide nutritious meals for one in six Oklahomans who lives with hunger. Thank you, Lyric!”

According to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, the Sooner State is the sixth hungriest state in the nation.

If you would like to make a tax-deductible donation, click here or call (405) 600-3136.