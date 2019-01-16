Officials warn residents of Edmond Electric scam

EDMOND, Okla. – Officials with the City of Edmond are warning residents of a potential scam.

According to officials, they received numerous reports Tuesday of Edmond Electric customers receiving phone calls from scammers demanding payment or facing disconnection.

These calls are from an 800 number that is not associated with the City of Edmond, officials say.

“Our reps WILL NOT ask for payments over the phone,” city officials said in a post on Facebook.



If you receive a call like this, do not give any information that could be harmful to you.

You can call the city at (405) 359-4541 to clarify if there is an issue with your bill or service.