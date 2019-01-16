× Oklahoma Approves Austin Kendall Transfer to West Virginia

Oklahoma’s football program has reportedly approved the transfer of former quarterback Austin Kendall to West Virginia.

On Wednesday, ESPN reported OU was attempting to block Kendall’s transfer to the Mountaineers, and prevent him from playing next season as a graduate transfer.

Later in the day, it was reported by USA Today that OU had approved the transfer, allowing Kendall to play next season.

NCAA rules allow players to play immediately as grad transfers, but Big 12 rules allow the Sooners to prevent a player from playing immediately when transferring within the conference.

Multiple reports have indicated Kendall will enroll at West Virginia on Thursday.