× Oklahoma City Museum of Art offering free admission to federal employees during shutdown

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local museum is allowing federal employees who are impacted by the partial government shutdown to visit free of charge.

Beginning Jan. 16, the Oklahoma City Museum of Art is offering free admission to federal employees who are impacted by the shutdown.

“The Museum is standing by employees who are currently working without pay,” said E. Michael Whittington, OKCMOA president and CEO. “This is the least we can do to thank them for their service to our country. We hope the Museum can act as a place of peace and tranquility during this tumultuous time.”

In order to get in for free, employees must show a valid, government issued ID at the museum’s admission desk.