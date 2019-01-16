Oklahoma family’s dog shot, killed in own front yard

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. – A family in Muskogee County is searching for answers after the family dog was shot and killed in the front yard.

On Jan. 12, officials say an unknown suspect stopped in front of a house near W. 76th St. and Shawnee in Muskogee County and shot a dog with a pellet gun.

Sadly, the dog died from its injuries.

Investigators with the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office say the dog was in its yard on private property, was not a threat to livestock in the area, and was not aggressive.

Security footage captured a late-model, dark-colored, extended cab Ford Ranger at the home at the time the dog was shot.

If you have any information on the crime, call the sheriff’s office at (918) 687-0202.