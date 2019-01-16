OSBI: Reward offered in man’s 2016 disappearance 

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward in a 2016 missing persons case.

In March 2016, the family of Bill Lange, 62, of Caddo County, reported him missing. Lange was last seen in Caddo County earlier that month. His abandoned vehicle was found along I-40 in Canadian County, just east of the Canadian and Caddo County lines.

News 4 talked to Lange’s family in August 2016 who said they won’t stop looking for their loved one.

“Our last words were I love you sweet pea, I’ll see you this evening and that’s, I don’t know, that’s it,” said Savanna Morris, Lange’s daughter. “As soon as I saw the vehicle, I knew something was wrong.”

Officials have followed many leads, but have not been able to determine what happened to Lange.

"Till the day I die I'll be looking, I would never turn my back on him like that," said Morris. "Cause he would be out doing the same thing for me."

The OSBI announced Wednesday they are offering a $5,000 reward for information on Lange's disappearance.