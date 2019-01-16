× OSU Dismisses Three Players from Men’s Basketball Team

Oklahoma State announced Wednesday morning three players have been dismissed from the team for violating team rules.

Guard Michael Weathers, and forwards Maurice Calloo and Kentrevious Jones have all been dismissed from the program.

OSU head coach Mike Boynton was quoted in a news release as follows: “We have a standard of behavior that we expect from everyone in our program and we’re going to move forward with the people who want to abide by those standards,” Boynton said. “I wish the others well as they move on.”

Boynton will speak with the media this afternoon in Stillwater to further elaborate on the decision.

The three players being dismissed means OSU has just nine players on their roster.

The Cowboys are 8-9 overall, 2-3 in Big 12 play.

They visit Iowa State this Saturday at 5:00 pm.