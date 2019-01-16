Perry Public Schools agrees to pay $3.5 million to victims in sexual abuse case

PERRY, Okla. – An Oklahoma school district who is still reeling from a sexual abuse scandal has reached a settlement in a federal lawsuit.

In 2017, a federal lawsuit sought unspecified damages from the Perry Public School District and the school board for allegedly failing to protect elementary students from 86-year-old Arnold Cowen.

In January of 2017, Cowen was arrested after more than 10 girls at Perry Upper Elementary School came forward saying the teacher's aid had touched them inappropriately during class.

Students as young as 10-years-old complained Cowen fondled them and touched their breasts, according to arrest affidavits, sometimes during “lengthy hugs and inappropriate touches.”

Cowen was ultimately charged with 21 criminal counts - 20 counts of lewd or indecent acts to children under 16 and one count of aggravated possession of child pornography.

Cowen pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, and the rest of his sentence was suspended.

According to court documents obtained by News 4, the Perry Public School District agreed to pay the victims' families $3.5 million in a settlement of the federal suit.

"The foregoing amount shall be comprised of $683,427.34 from the School District's liability insurance carrier and a judgement against the School District in the amount of $,816,572.66 to be paid out of the School District's sinking fund over a period of three (3) years as provided by Oklahoma law," court documents state.