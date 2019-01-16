Police: Attempted thief tried to break into vehicle 3 times

OKLAHOMA CITY – Persistence is often an admired quality, but Oklahoma City police say one attempted thief’s persistence did not pay off and now they want to catch him before his luck changes.

On Dec. 26, officers were called to a reported auto burglary at a tag agency along S.W. 29th St.

According to the police report, the victim told officers that someone attempted to break into her vehicle earlier in the day, and that the business has clear footage of the crime.

Investigators were able to view the footage and saw a man throw an unknown object at the glass of the victim’s vehicle. When the glass didn’t break, the alleged suspect tried again.

Still, the glass didn’t break so the alleged suspect tried to break the glass using his elbow.

When the man was unable to break the glass, he ultimately left the parking lot in a white Chevy Suburban.

The alleged suspect is described as a slim white man, who was clean-shaven. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black pants and black flip flops. He also may walk with a limp.

If you have any information on the alleged crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.