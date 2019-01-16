Police identify body of man found in Midwest City creek

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – The body of a man found earlier this week in a Midwest City creek has now been identified.

“As I was driving, I seen a bunch of cops and undercovers and I was curious what was going on,” Jonathan Smallwood told News 4.

Smallwood was one of several people who spent hours on Tuesday at the Midwest City creek, near N.E. 10th and Midwest Boulevard, after the body of the man, fully-clothed, was discovered lying face up in the shallow water.

“I did see them take the body and put it in one of those forensic trucks over there,” Jordan Jimenez, another onlooker, told News 4.

Wednesday morning, Midwest City police identified the man as 43-year-old Gabriel Bronson Pack.

According to police, Pack’s family members told officers that Pack called them on Saturday saying he was going to walk to their Midwest City home from his Del City home, near S.E. 44th and Sooner. He never made it, and the area where he was found is a two hour walk from his Del City home.

“At this time, there doesn’t appear to be any obvious trauma to the body,” said Chief Brandon Clabes with the Midwest City Police Department on Wednesday in a press release.

Pack’s mother commented on his last Facebook post, which was posted the day he disappeared, “Gabriel this is your mother please let me know you are alright!!!! Please!!!!”

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office is still investigating the cause of death.