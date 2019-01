× Police investigating message found on bathroom wall at Edmond Memorial High School

EDMOND, Okla. – Police are investigating a message found in a metro high school’s bathroom.

Officials responded to Edmond Memorial High School Wednesday after police say a message was found on the bathroom wall.

There will be an increase in officers at the school’s campus Wednesday, according to Edmond police.

It is unknown what the message says.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.