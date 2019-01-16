Police investigating vandalism at Oklahoma City store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are hoping to identify a man who may be connected to a vandalism at a local Mexican store.

On Jan. 11, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to the Rosa Blanca Mexican Store, located along S.W. 29th St., following a loud alarm call.

When police arrived, they realized the glass door to the business had been damaged.

Investigators determined that nothing had been stolen from the store, but they were able to obtain surveillance pictures of a man they want to speak to about the damage to the front door.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.