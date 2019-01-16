Return of electric scooters at Oklahoma State University quickly approaching 

STILLWATER, Okla. – Students at Oklahoma State University are expected to see electric scooters on campus again starting next week.

Spin, a Ford Motor Co. subsidiary based in San Francisco, was chosen as the university’s sole dockless scooter provider. The university had previously cut ties with other alternative transportation companies like Bird and Lime.

“We chose Spin in part because they offered the best rates for the students and employees,” said Steve Spradling, OSU’s director of parking and transportation services. “They also have a system in place to enforce parking correctly and riding correctly through feedback in their app.”

Students, faculty and staff with an okstate.edu email address are charged a $.50 unlock fee and $.15 per minute. Standard rates are a $1 unlock fee and $.15 per minute. Customers must have a smartphone and the Spin app to use the service.

OSU plans to begin with 200 scooters, which will be operational between 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily via the Spin app. There will be mandatory parking areas, and OSU is in the process of creating about 50 of those.

“We would like rider recommendations if more parking areas are needed,” Spradling said. “We will add them if deemed safe and appropriate. It is up to the riders to make this program successful. Everyone needs to park the scooters in designated spots when on campus. If not parked properly they jeopardize the sustainability of the program and the scooters will be banned.”

The Spin app requires first-time riders to scan a driver’s license to verify they are 18 or older.

The scooters are capable of traveling about 15 mph but geofencing technology will limit them to 10 mph in core campus areas.

Scooters are expected to return to OSU’s campus in Stillwater on January 22.