Theft victim becomes detective after finding stolen property online

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two people were taken into custody after the victim of a theft turned the tables on the suspected thieves.

On Jan. 4, dispatchers received a call after a man’s Ford F450 flatbed truck was stolen from a relative’s driveway in southwest Oklahoma City.

Authorities say the victim was ultimately able to get his truck back, but several items that inside the truck when it was stolen were missing.

Less than two weeks later, the victim called police again to say that he saw several of those items appear on Facebook Marketplace.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim contacted the seller, who was identified as 38-year-old Marcus Gardner, and set up a meeting to buy the items back.

Police were on the phone with the victim as he learned that Gardner was in the parking lot and was in a black Acura. Immediately, officers spotted Gardner and pulled him over.

As investigators were going through the vehicle, they reportedly found several items that were missing from the victim’s truck, including tools with his initials on them.

Gardner was arrested on complaints of receiving or concealing stolen property and driving under suspension.

A passenger in the car, 33-year-old Nicole Eslinger, was also arrested on complaints of receiving or concealing stolen property.