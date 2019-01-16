Thieves steal cargo trailer from Lyric Theatre

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local theatre is asking for the public’s help after thieves took off with its trailer.

Between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a white cargo craft trailer was reportedly stolen from the Lyric Theatre’s back parking lot in the Plaza District.

The theatre used the trailer to travel to Oklahoma schools to teach and entertain students across the state.

The Plaza District posted a photo of a trailer that is similar to the one that was taken.

If you have seen the trailer, call the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma.