Tulsa police investigating after alleged burglary suspect brings child to business break-in 

TULSA, Okla. – The Tulsa Police Department is looking for an alleged burglary suspect who had a child with him when he was breaking into a business.

Officials say a little girl was with the alleged suspect when the incident occurred.

“Clearly, we need to identify this person ASAP to ensure that child is safe,” Tulsa police said in a Facebook post.


If you have any information, message Tulsa police on Facebook, email burglary detectives at burglary@cityoftulsa.org or remain anonymous with a potential cash reward by calling Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-2677.