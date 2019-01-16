× Wildcats Duo Leads Way to Win at Oklahoma

Kansas State’s Barry Brown and Dean Wade combined for 45 points and the Wildcats never trailed in a 74-61 win over Oklahoma at the Lloyd Noble Center on Wednesday night.

K-State scored the first eight points of the game, led by six at halftime and built the lead to 19 at one point before cruising to the win.

Brown had 25 points and Wade 20, as the Wildcats shot 50 percent from the field and made 10 three-pointers.

Oklahoma shot 47 percent overall from the field, but were just 5-of-18 from three-point range and were just 12-for-23 at the free throw line.

OU was led by Christian James, who had 20 points and 7 rebounds.

Rashard Odomes was the only other Sooner in double figures with 17 points.

The Sooners had 16 turnovers for the game.

Oklahoma drops to 13-4 overall, 2-3 in Big 12 play.

OU visits Texas this Saturday for a 7:00 tipoff at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.