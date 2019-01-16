School districts to cover cost of background checks, teacher training for federal employees

YUKON, Okla. – As the partial government shutdown continues, federal employees across the country are doing all they can to cover their expenses while their paychecks are held.

Now, a pair of local school districts is offering to pay those employees to become certified substitute teachers during the shutdown.

“In an effort to support the women and men working for our federal government in their time of need, Yukon Public Schools (YPS) would like to extend the following offer. YPS will cover the cost of background checks and substitute teacher training for any federal employee currently furloughed. YPS will also pay these federal employees at the certified substitute rate for the duration of the government shutdown. Our way of saying thank you and giving back to our community,” Yukon Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth said.

As it turns out, El Reno Public Schools is also helping out federal employees looking to make the jump into the classroom.

“In an effort to support the women and men working for our federal government in their time of need, El Reno Public Schools (ERPS) would like to extend the following offer. ERPS will cover the cost of background checks and substitute teacher training for any federal employee currently furloughed. ERPS will also pay these federal employees at the certified substitute rate for the duration of the government shutdown. Our school district sees this effort as a way of saying thank you to federal employees and giving back to our community,” a post by El Reno Public Schools read.