Affidavit: Woman allegedly stole items from church during funeral

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a woman was arrested after she allegedly stole items from an Oklahoma City church during a funeral.

On Jan. 13, dispatchers with the Oklahoma City Police Department received a report of a larceny at a church.

According to the arrest affidavit, thieves allegedly stole $1,500 worth of items from the Harvest Assembly of God Church while a funeral was taking place.

Church officials say they watched surveillance footage sand saw a woman and three juveniles stealing the items from inside the church and the sanctuary.

Authorities ultimately arrested 35-year-old Angela Vermillion on complaints of concealing stolen property, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, conspiracy to commit a felony and grand larceny.