Candelight memorial held for victims of NE Oklahoma City triple homicide, still no arrests made

OKLAHOMA CITY - Ten days after a tragic discovery in northeast Oklahoma City, a community comes together hoping for answers, and an end to violence.

Candles were lit between hugging family members and loved ones outside of a metro dispensary, to remember the business' owner, Elijah Mothershed, as well as his fiance Carnesha Powell, and her teenage daughter Roshawna Stevens. The three were found dead in their home nearly two weeks ago at a home in the 1100 block of N Standish Avenue. Police say they were victims of a homicide. But still, there have been no arrests in connection with the murder.

Mothershed's 83-year-old mother, Evelyn Abdullah, now preparing to bury her 44-year-old son, was among the attendees Thursday night.

"I have joined the worst club in the world," Abdullah said. "Mothers who have lost their child to gun violence. I never thought I'd be that mother but I am."

Powell was 35 at the time of her death, and her daughter was only 15. Police have not speculated about a motive.

"Sometimes I'm strong and courageous and want to stand up for my son," said Abdullah. "Other times I want to get in that coffin with him."

Mothershed was a well-known philanthropist in the community, leading many people, including an Oklahoma lawmaker, to call for information to bring justice to the victims' families.

"Elijah was a person that loved everybody, and that’s why it's such a shock," said community advocate Marilyn Long, who organized Thursday's memorial.

Long runs the Northeast Resource Center and says she has worked with Mothershed on his community projects.

"He cared about our young people, that was his heart," Long said. "And that's going to be missed."

Mothershed's funeral is Friday. Powell and Stevens will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.