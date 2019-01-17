× Cherokee councilman arrested on complaint of harboring a fugitive

ALFALFA COUNTY, Okla. – A city councilman in one Oklahoma community found himself on the wrong side of the law.

Officials say 63-year-old Lance Miller was arrested on a complaint of harboring a fugitive after investigators learned of his ongoing contact with a wanted woman.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Miller went to a store in Cherokee to send a money order to another person. However, the employee soon realized the person Miller was sending money to, Linda Steffen, was wanted for numerous warrants related to forgery.

After asking Miller if police had found Steffen, the report states that he “appeared to become very nervous.”

Earlier this month, officers with the Cherokee Police Department learned that Miller traveled to Tulsa to spend his birthday with Steffen. He says that after a night of drinking, he awoke to find that his Chevy pickup, wallet, money and cell phone were all missing. At that point, he filed a police report with the Tulsa Police Department.

On Thursday, a charge of harboring a fugitive from justice was filed against Miller in Alfalfa County.

According to the affidavit, Miller is a member of the Cherokee City Council.