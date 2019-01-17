Could there be another ‘Innocent Man’ case in an Oklahoma town rocked by scandal?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADA, Okla. - An Oklahoma man claims he served 27 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit.

New DNA testing points to someone else, but the district attorney refuses to set aside the man's conviction.

Three books and the hit Netflix documentary, "John Grisham's The Innocent Man," cast a dark shadow on the justice system in Ada, Oklahoma.

Now many are asking, could there be another innocent man?

Perry Lott was convicted in a 1988 rape case.

"Mr. Lott is an innocent man. His conviction should be set aside," Lott's attorney, Doug Parr, said.

The Innocence Project took Lott's case and tested the rape kit for the first time.

The results point to someone else, but the district attorney isn't convinced.

"The evidence we have is not at all compelling that some other perpetrator committed this crime. It is not conclusive," District Attorney Paul Smith said.

No physical evidence puts Lott at the crime scene.

Lott's accuser picked him out of a police lineup.

News 4's Abby Broyles asked Smith about the difficulties with eyewitness identification and the statistics that show sometimes people just get it wrong.

"I agree with you. It is challenging and suspect to those challenges. That's why we look at corroborating evidence, the kind of corroborating evidence that was in this case in the original trial," Smith said.

Now, there's a legal battle to reopen the case.

