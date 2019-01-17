× District employee accidentally brings loaded weapon to Mustang High School

MUSTANG, Okla. – Authorities in Mustang are investigating after an employee accidentally brought a loaded weapon to a local high school.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, an unattended bag was found in the media center of Mustang High School by a staff member. Once they looked inside the bag, they discovered a loaded weapon.

Immediately, Mustang High School was placed on lockdown and the Mustang Police Department was called. Officials learned that a school employee owned the bag and has a certified handgun license.

According to a release from the school district, the employee said he was planning to go target shooting on Wednesday night and forgot to remove the weapon from his bag before heading to school the next morning.

Officials say they are taking “appropriate action” regarding the employee.

“Providing a safe and secure learning environment is of top priority to the Mustang Public School System, and we take these incidents very seriously. Extensive security measures are in place to help us maintain a safe campus. We practice drills in order to respond to these situations, and today our safety protocols proved to be effective,” the district said in a release.

District leaders encourage parents to talk about the importance of school safety, and to report anything suspicious to employees.