Former homeless, disabled woman steps in to help good Samaritan who put a roof over her head

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman who is disabled and was once homeless is stepping in to help the woman who took her in when she had nowhere to go.

"I've been homeless since I was 18, trying to get my life on track, and I moved into this little sober living house that I found on Craigslist, and that's how I met her and the dude was not doing it right and everything and kicked me out,” Desira Queen told News 4.

After that, Queen, who is disabled, had nowhere to go until a kind stranger, Etti Biton-Jackson stepped in.

"When I met her, I said, 'Over my dead body, you're not going to be on the street, don't worry.' She cried, and I told her 'I'll take you under my wing, don't worry,'” Biton-Jackson said.

Biton-Jackson took her in, bought her clothes and fed her until she could get back on her feet.

Queen now has her very first apartment, thanks to Biton-Jackson’s help.

Now, Biton-Jackson is in some hot water of her own, and Queen is trying to return the favor.

"She had bought a house in the city, and she wanted to remodel it and make it a bigger house,” Queen said.

However, Biton-Jackson got caught in the middle of a home repair scam.

Our In Your Corner team covered the story back in 2017 when Jimmy Hinson and his wife, allegedly, stole hundreds of dollars from people, including Biton-Jackson, with the false promise of doing repair work.

Hinton took a plea deal, pleading guilty to eight counts on a long list of other crimes and was sentenced to 35 years, to be served concurrently, behind bars.

Months after that, Biton-Jackson is now out hundreds, again, because of another fake contractor.

Queen created a Go Fund Me page so her dear friend can, hopefully, finish her house.

"She said 'I will help you, mom, because you helped me all this way and you're the only mom I know now,'” Biton-Jackson said.

Biton-Jackson said she did file a police report in the most recent scam case.