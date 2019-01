× I-35 ramp closes, I-35 narrows at Hefner Rd.

OKLAHOMA CITY – The off-ramp and one lane on a busy interstate will be closed most of Thursday.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, the southbound I-35 off-ramp from Hefner Rd. will be closed, as well as the right lane of southbound I-35 at Hefner Rd. for sign installation.

The closure is expected to last from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.