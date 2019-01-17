“I refuse to let this be a cold case,” Family of missing father searching for answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. - Savanna Morris refuses to give up. She's been looking for her father, Bill Lange, ever since he suddenly disappeared almost three years ago.

"I have just decided I will find my dad and I will finish this," Morris said.

Savanna Morris' life is shaken to the core by the mysterious disappearance of her father, Bill Lange.

Lange was a ranch hand who hasn't been seen since March of 2016.

"He was last seen in the afternoon by a passerby near I-40 and Methodist Road on March 3, 2016,” Nicholas Rizzi, special agent with OSBI, said.

Surveillance photos show Lange at a routine coffee stop at a convenience store in Binger. That was the last time he was seen.

"Mr. Lange's vehicle was located the next day I-40 eastbound near the Calumet exit by several [passersby] and his family,” Rizzi said.

Lange's brown Chevy Trailblazer was recovered from the side of the road. Family members say the doors were all unlocked and his valuables, including his trusty glasses, were all still inside the vehicle.

"All the stuff that he used for work daily was left in the vehicle and that was suspicious that it was keys, cigarettes, left unlocked on I-40,” Morris said.

Since that discovery, leads have gone cold.

"Right now, conducted a bunch of interviews, collected a bunch of evidence and the evidence has come back from analysis with no additional leads,” Rizzi said.

OSBI is hoping a $5,000 reward will help uncover the one clue that could solve the case.

"No matter how small the lead that person may think they have, that may be the one to break the case,” Rizzi said.

"I know that there's probably foul play and I'm not going to see my dad again, but I need closure and I need to move forward," Morris said.

On top of the $5,000 reward from OSBI, the family is also offering $2,500 for tips that will help lead them to find Bill Lange.

"I'm not stopping. I refuse to let this be a cold case,” Savanna Morris said.

To contact OSBI, you can call the tip line at 1-800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.