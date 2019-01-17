× Kyler Murray Adds Manning Award to His Collection

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray was named the winner of the Manning Award on Thursday, honoring the nation’s top quarterback, with play in bowl games included in consideration.

The award is named after the quarterbacks in the Manning family: Archie, Peyton, and Eli, and is voted on by a national panel of media members.

Murray is the second straight winner of the award from Oklahoma.

Baker Mayfield won last year’s honor.

“Week-in and week-out, Kyler Murray made highlight-reel plays for one of the best teams in the country,” said Archie Manning. “For the Sooners to lose Baker Mayfield and still make the College Football Playoff shows just how tough and talented he really is. Kyler proved to be a great leader and exceptional athlete and passer worthy of recognition as the top quarterback in the country this year.

“The Manning family is pleased to be able to recognize Kyler thanks to the generous and ongoing support of the Sugar Bowl Committee. The Bowl’s role in making this award possible each year is greatly appreciated.”

“I’m humbled and honored to receive the 2018 Manning Award, and congratulate all of the other finalists on their great seasons,” said Murray. “When it comes to quarterbacks, no family is more accomplished than the Mannings, and I will cherish this honor the rest of my life. I’d like to thank Coach (Lincoln) Riley and his staff at Oklahoma for their mentorship, as well as all of my teammates for their dedication to making our program one of the very best in the country. We had an incredible season and I share this award with all of them.”

Murray led the nation in total yards (school-record 5,362), points responsible for (324; tied), yards per pass attempt (FBS-record 11.6) and yards per completion (16.8). He also ranked second in passing efficiency rating (school-record 199.2) and passing touchdowns (42).

Murray finishes with five major national awards: the Manning Award, the Davey O’Brien Award, AP Player of the Year, Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, and the Heisman Trophy.

Murray announced Monday he’s declaring for the NFL Draft. He was the ninth overall pick of the Oakland Athletics in last year’s Major League Baseball Draft.