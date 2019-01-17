Made in Oklahoma: Caramelized stone fruits with granola and yogurt

Caramelized stone fruits with granola and yogurt

Serves: 6

Description: Have the best spa brunch experience at home with this fabulous fruit and yogurt bowl.

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons Hiland butter

1 ½-2 pounds apricots, plums and/or peaches, thinly sliced

1-2 tablespoons Andrew’s Honey Bees, raw honey

2 ounces brandy

1 cup Wholee Granolee granola

2 containers Amelia French style Vanilla Yogurt

Directions:

Melt butter over medium heat in a large saute pan. Add the stone fruits and saute until they have softened, usually about 5 minutes. Stir in the honey. Tilting the pan away from you, add the brandy and allow the alcohol to cook out. This will often flambe, so take precaution by standing back, letting simmer for 2-3 minutes. Layer the fruits, granola and yogurt in a shallow serving bowl.

Click here for more information.