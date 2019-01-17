Made in Oklahoma: Caramelized stone fruits with granola and yogurt

Caramelized stone fruits with granola and yogurt
Serves: 6
Description: Have the best spa brunch experience at home with this fabulous fruit and yogurt bowl.
Ingredients:
- 4 tablespoons Hiland butter
- 1 ½-2 pounds apricots, plums and/or peaches, thinly sliced
- 1-2 tablespoons Andrew’s Honey Bees, raw honey
- 2 ounces brandy
- 1 cup Wholee Granolee granola
- 2 containers Amelia French style Vanilla Yogurt
Directions:
- Melt butter over medium heat in a large saute pan.
- Add the stone fruits and saute until they have softened, usually about 5 minutes.
- Stir in the honey.
- Tilting the pan away from you, add the brandy and allow the alcohol to cook out. This will often flambe, so take precaution by standing back, letting simmer for 2-3 minutes.
- Layer the fruits, granola and yogurt in a shallow serving bowl.
